Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) to new highs

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) stock priced at $17.60, down -0.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.11 and dropped to $17.60 before settling in for the closing price of $17.78. FSK’s price has ranged from $16.58 to $23.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.00%. With a float of $260.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.17 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.23, operating margin of +137.86, and the pretax margin is +121.01.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of FS KKR Capital Corp. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 36.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 20,235. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,085 shares at a rate of $18.65, taking the stock ownership to the 31,560 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $19.64, making the entire transaction worth $49,100. This insider now owns 4,640 shares in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +121.01 while generating a return on equity of 27.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 33.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 6.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Looking closely at FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), its last 5-days average volume was 2.06 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) raw stochastic average was set at 20.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.67. However, in the short run, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.05. Second resistance stands at $18.34. The third major resistance level sits at $18.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.03.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.00 billion, the company has a total of 281,175K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,635 M while annual income is 92,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 449,000 K while its latest quarter income was 67,000 K.