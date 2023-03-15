Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) to new highs

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock priced at $50.87, up 0.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.30 and dropped to $50.43 before settling in for the closing price of $50.43. GLPI’s price has ranged from $41.78 to $54.88 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 6.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.30%. With a float of $246.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.27, operating margin of +73.63, and the pretax margin is +54.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 53,820. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $53.82, taking the stock ownership to the 150,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s COO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 3,000 for $54.00, making the entire transaction worth $162,000. This insider now owns 215,981 shares in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.85 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +52.16 while generating a return on equity of 19.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.41% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 91.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Looking closely at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) raw stochastic average was set at 55.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.98. However, in the short run, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.24. Second resistance stands at $51.71. The third major resistance level sits at $52.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.64 billion, the company has a total of 262,354K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,312 M while annual income is 703,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 336,390 K while its latest quarter income was 199,590 K.