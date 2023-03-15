Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing On Holding AG (ONON) to new highs

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $20.70, up 3.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.13 and dropped to $20.52 before settling in for the closing price of $20.25. Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has traded in a range of $15.44-$29.18.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -555.80%. With a float of $176.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1158 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 33.18%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at On Holding AG’s (ONON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45 and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.24 million, its volume of 1.86 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 62.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.23 in the near term. At $21.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.01.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.86 billion has total of 622,301K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 792,780 K in contrast with the sum of -186,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 339,530 K and last quarter income was 21,360 K.