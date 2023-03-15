Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing The New York Times Company (NYT) to new highs

March 14, 2023, The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) trading session started at the price of $36.56, that was 0.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.87 and dropped to $35.765 before settling in for the closing price of $35.92. A 52-week range for NYT has been $27.58 – $47.67.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -20.30%. With a float of $161.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.61 million.

The firm has a total of 5800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The New York Times Company stocks. The insider ownership of The New York Times Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 1,191,751. In this transaction PRESIDENT & CEO of this company sold 29,758 shares at a rate of $40.05, taking the stock ownership to the 74,610 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 12,500 for $39.44, making the entire transaction worth $493,008. This insider now owns 62,853 shares in total.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.43) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.60% during the next five years compared to 18.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The New York Times Company (NYT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 105.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The New York Times Company (NYT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The New York Times Company, NYT], we can find that recorded value of 1.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, The New York Times Company’s (NYT) raw stochastic average was set at 56.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.37. The third major resistance level sits at $37.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.56.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Key Stats

There are 164,471K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.98 billion. As of now, sales total 2,308 M while income totals 173,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 667,540 K while its last quarter net income were 70,790 K.