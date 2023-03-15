Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) kicked off at the price of $67.63: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

March 14, 2023, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) trading session started at the price of $68.00, that was 0.99% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.52 and dropped to $66.92 before settling in for the closing price of $66.97. A 52-week range for LYV has been $65.05 – $121.28.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 120.90%. With a float of $155.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.87 million.

The firm has a total of 12800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.34, operating margin of +4.20, and the pretax margin is +3.03.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 1,006,867. In this transaction Director of this company bought 13,740 shares at a rate of $73.28, taking the stock ownership to the 13,740 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s President & CEO sold 78,000 for $74.41, making the entire transaction worth $5,804,024. This insider now owns 3,799,273 shares in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.03) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Live Nation Entertainment Inc., LYV], we can find that recorded value of 1.96 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) raw stochastic average was set at 14.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.29. The third major resistance level sits at $70.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $65.26.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Key Stats

There are 231,591K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.01 billion. As of now, sales total 16,681 M while income totals 149,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,291 M while its last quarter net income were -203,030 K.