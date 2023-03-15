Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) 20 Days SMA touches -3.79%: The odds favor the bear

On March 14, 2023, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) opened at $157.26, higher 1.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $157.96 and dropped to $155.15 before settling in for the closing price of $155.26. Price fluctuations for MMC have ranged from $143.33 to $183.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.40% at the time writing. With a float of $490.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $493.00 million.

The firm has a total of 85000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 518,791. In this transaction President & CEO, Guy Carpenter of this company sold 3,140 shares at a rate of $165.22, taking the stock ownership to the 20,935 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,531 for $162.41, making the entire transaction worth $1,872,750. This insider now owns 33,678 shares in total.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.41) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +14.80 while generating a return on equity of 28.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.08% during the next five years compared to 10.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.03, a number that is poised to hit 2.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., MMC], we can find that recorded value of 1.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.01.

During the past 100 days, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s (MMC) raw stochastic average was set at 24.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $168.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $158.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $159.60. The third major resistance level sits at $161.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $155.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $152.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Key Stats

There are currently 494,571K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 78.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,720 M according to its annual income of 3,050 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,022 M and its income totaled 466,000 K.