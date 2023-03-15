Masco Corporation (MAS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $51.21, up 0.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.55 and dropped to $50.09 before settling in for the closing price of $50.25. Over the past 52 weeks, MAS has traded in a range of $42.33-$58.18.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 7.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 124.40%. With a float of $224.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.26, operating margin of +15.24, and the pretax margin is +13.74.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Masco Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,808,017. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 33,947 shares at a rate of $53.26, taking the stock ownership to the 200,305 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President and CEO sold 69,203 for $55.63, making the entire transaction worth $3,849,588. This insider now owns 258,085 shares in total.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.53% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Masco Corporation’s (MAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Masco Corporation (MAS)

The latest stats from [Masco Corporation, MAS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.47 million was superior to 1.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Masco Corporation’s (MAS) raw stochastic average was set at 56.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $51.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.23. The third major resistance level sits at $52.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.53.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.63 billion has total of 225,203K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,680 M in contrast with the sum of 844,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,923 M and last quarter income was 115,000 K.