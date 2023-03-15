MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) is expecting -24.12% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On March 14, 2023, MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) opened at $4.24, lower -0.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.24 and dropped to $4.02 before settling in for the closing price of $4.12. Price fluctuations for MXCT have ranged from $3.36 to $7.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 22.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.80% at the time writing. With a float of $96.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 84 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MaxCyte Inc. is 1.24%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 66,788. In this transaction EVP, Global Sales & Marketing of this company sold 11,575 shares at a rate of $5.77, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s President and CEO sold 10,665 for $5.77, making the entire transaction worth $61,537. This insider now owns 333,197 shares in total.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.55 million, its volume of 0.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, MaxCyte Inc.’s (MXCT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.21 in the near term. At $4.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.77.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Key Stats

There are currently 102,846K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 440.78 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,890 K according to its annual income of -19,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,640 K and its income totaled -6,430 K.