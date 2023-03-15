Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) 20 Days SMA touches -28.32%: The odds favor the bear

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $0.20, down -4.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2098 and dropped to $0.185 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, MOBQ has traded in a range of $0.20-$2.75.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 109.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.40%. With a float of $5.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is 32.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.08

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Looking closely at Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4559, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0522. However, in the short run, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2117. Second resistance stands at $0.2231. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2365. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1869, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1735. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1621.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.02 million has total of 9,834K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,670 K in contrast with the sum of -34,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 900 K and last quarter income was -2,280 K.