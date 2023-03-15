Niu Technologies (NIU) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.75%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.60, soaring 4.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.80 and dropped to $3.54 before settling in for the closing price of $3.52. Within the past 52 weeks, NIU’s price has moved between $2.57 and $11.08.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 59.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.00%. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.98 million.

In an organization with 702 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.90, operating margin of +5.50, and the pretax margin is +7.37.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.10 while generating a return on equity of 19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.98% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Niu Technologies (NIU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 30.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.32. However, in the short run, Niu Technologies’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.81. Second resistance stands at $3.94. The third major resistance level sits at $4.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.42. The third support level lies at $3.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 298.48 million based on 76,840K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 581,320 K and income totals 35,440 K. The company made 162,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 410 K in sales during its previous quarter.