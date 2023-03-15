No matter how cynical the overall market is, 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) performance over the last week is recorded -9.93%

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $0.8628, down -1.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8908 and dropped to $0.8288 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. Over the past 52 weeks, XXII has traded in a range of $0.82-$2.70.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 30.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.80%. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.81, operating margin of -80.73, and the pretax margin is -96.98.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 500,565. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 370,789 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 904,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 20,324 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $34,443. This insider now owns 405,574 shares in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -96.28 while generating a return on equity of -73.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

Looking closely at 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) raw stochastic average was set at 1.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9870, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3256. However, in the short run, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8701. Second resistance stands at $0.9115. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9321. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8081, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7875. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7461.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 177.15 million has total of 215,704K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 62,110 K in contrast with the sum of -59,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,210 K and last quarter income was -26,280 K.