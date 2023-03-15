No matter how cynical the overall market is Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) performance over the last week is recorded -1.75%

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $54.92, up 1.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.25 and dropped to $54.11 before settling in for the closing price of $54.07. Over the past 52 weeks, BRO has traded in a range of $52.91-$74.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 13.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.30%. With a float of $235.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15201 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.80, operating margin of +32.92, and the pretax margin is +24.52.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of Brown & Brown Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 196,928. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $57.92, taking the stock ownership to the 16,284 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 1,800 for $54.95, making the entire transaction worth $98,910. This insider now owns 12,884 shares in total.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +18.44 while generating a return on equity of 14.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to 19.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brown & Brown Inc.’s (BRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

The latest stats from [Brown & Brown Inc., BRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.37 million was superior to 1.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Brown & Brown Inc.’s (BRO) raw stochastic average was set at 13.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.94. The third major resistance level sits at $56.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.21.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.79 billion has total of 284,294K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,573 M in contrast with the sum of 671,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 901,400 K and last quarter income was 145,200 K.