No matter how cynical the overall market is Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) performance over the last week is recorded -7.88%

On March 14, 2023, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) opened at $11.34, lower -0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.43 and dropped to $11.045 before settling in for the closing price of $11.15. Price fluctuations for DNB have ranged from $11.07 to $18.05 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 5.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 96.80% at the time writing. With a float of $339.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $429.40 million.

In an organization with 6355 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 2,361,190. In this transaction Director of this company sold 181,630 shares at a rate of $13.00, taking the stock ownership to the 602,592 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 8,287,846 for $13.40, making the entire transaction worth $111,098,576. This insider now owns 49,579,771 shares in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.49% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.04 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s (DNB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.85. However, in the short run, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.34. Second resistance stands at $11.58. The third major resistance level sits at $11.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.57.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Key Stats

There are currently 435,557K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,225 M according to its annual income of -2,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 595,000 K and its income totaled 22,800 K.