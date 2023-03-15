Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) performance over the last week is recorded -0.67%

Analyst Insights

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $142.15, soaring 1.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.075 and dropped to $141.06 before settling in for the closing price of $140.54. Within the past 52 weeks, NVO’s price has moved between $95.02 and $145.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 9.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.80%. With a float of $1.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.28 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 54393 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.50, operating margin of +42.06, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Novo Nordisk A/S is 26.40%, while institutional ownership is 8.40%.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.84) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +31.38 while generating a return on equity of 72.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.80% during the next five years compared to 9.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Looking closely at Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.52.

During the past 100 days, Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) raw stochastic average was set at 93.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $139.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.66. However, in the short run, Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $143.66. Second resistance stands at $144.38. The third major resistance level sits at $145.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $139.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 252.35 billion based on 2,262,969K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,057 M and income totals 7,862 M. The company made 6,652 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,866 M in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

