No matter how cynical the overall market is, Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) performance over the last week is recorded -4.68%

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) stock priced at $23.05, up 3.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.69 and dropped to $22.59 before settling in for the closing price of $22.58. RVMD’s price has ranged from $14.08 to $31.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -20.00%. With a float of $87.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.25 million.

The firm has a total of 246 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Revolution Medicines Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 2,045,604. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $20.46, taking the stock ownership to the 1,553,134 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 550,000 for $22.00, making the entire transaction worth $12,100,000. This insider now owns 1,453,134 shares in total.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.87 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Revolution Medicines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 73.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Revolution Medicines Inc., RVMD], we can find that recorded value of 1.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Revolution Medicines Inc.’s (RVMD) raw stochastic average was set at 42.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.34. The third major resistance level sits at $24.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.69.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.60 billion, the company has a total of 90,492K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 35,380 K while annual income is -248,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,330 K while its latest quarter income was -56,510 K.