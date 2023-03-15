No matter how cynical the overall market is RXO Inc. (RXO) performance over the last week is recorded -4.64%

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.18, plunging -0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.56 and dropped to $19.435 before settling in for the closing price of $19.75. Within the past 52 weeks, RXO’s price has moved between $14.75 and $25.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 248.80%. With a float of $116.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.60 million.

In an organization with 5600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.64, operating margin of +4.59, and the pretax margin is +2.48.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Trucking industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of RXO Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.14%.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +1.92 while generating a return on equity of 11.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 248.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

RXO Inc. (RXO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.81 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

However, in the short run, RXO Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.38. Second resistance stands at $21.03. The third major resistance level sits at $21.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.13.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.38 billion based on 116,601K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,796 M and income totals 92,000 K. The company made 1,120 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.