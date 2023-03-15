No matter how cynical the overall market is Teradyne Inc. (TER) performance over the last week is recorded 4.56%

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $104.24, up 2.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.415 and dropped to $103.425 before settling in for the closing price of $102.73. Over the past 52 weeks, TER has traded in a range of $67.81-$127.29.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 8.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -23.70%. With a float of $154.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6500 workers is very important to gauge.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 79,822. In this transaction Director of this company sold 750 shares at a rate of $106.43, taking the stock ownership to the 18,987 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 7,992 for $110.00, making the entire transaction worth $879,120. This insider now owns 58,926 shares in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.75) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.67% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teradyne Inc.’s (TER) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

The latest stats from [Teradyne Inc., TER] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.96 million was superior to 1.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.09.

During the past 100 days, Teradyne Inc.’s (TER) raw stochastic average was set at 82.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $105.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $106.66. The third major resistance level sits at $107.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $101.94.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.55 billion has total of 156,048K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,155 M in contrast with the sum of 715,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 731,840 K and last quarter income was 172,300 K.