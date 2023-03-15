Now that Ameris Bancorp’s volume has hit 2.0 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $40.00, down -12.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.00 and dropped to $36.04 before settling in for the closing price of $42.45. Over the past 52 weeks, ABCB has traded in a range of $38.22-$54.24.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 24.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.60%. With a float of $65.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.14 million.

In an organization with 2847 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Ameris Bancorp is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 27,604. In this transaction Director of this company bought 670 shares at a rate of $41.20, taking the stock ownership to the 22,872 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Director sold 1,120 for $51.87, making the entire transaction worth $58,093. This insider now owns 88,425 shares in total.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.34) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ameris Bancorp’s (ABCB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.86 million. That was better than the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Ameris Bancorp’s (ABCB) raw stochastic average was set at 6.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.16. However, in the short run, Ameris Bancorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.41. Second resistance stands at $41.69. The third major resistance level sits at $43.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.49.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.58 billion has total of 69,385K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,178 M in contrast with the sum of 346,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 321,990 K and last quarter income was 82,220 K.