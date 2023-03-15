Now that AMETEK Inc.’s volume has hit 1.27 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) stock priced at $137.64, up 2.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.80 and dropped to $136.22 before settling in for the closing price of $135.35. AME’s price has ranged from $106.17 to $148.06 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 7.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.80%. With a float of $228.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19600 workers is very important to gauge.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of AMETEK Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 107,279. In this transaction Director of this company sold 780 shares at a rate of $137.54, taking the stock ownership to the 8,780 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director sold 5,440 for $144.55, making the entire transaction worth $786,328. This insider now owns 35,674 shares in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMETEK Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

The latest stats from [AMETEK Inc., AME] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.2 million was superior to 1.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.73.

During the past 100 days, AMETEK Inc.’s (AME) raw stochastic average was set at 71.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $142.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $139.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $140.42. The third major resistance level sits at $142.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $136.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $135.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $134.31.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.63 billion, the company has a total of 230,094K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,151 M while annual income is 1,160 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,626 M while its latest quarter income was 307,080 K.