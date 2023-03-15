Now that Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s volume has hit 1.03 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) stock priced at $17.06, up 2.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.21 and dropped to $16.82 before settling in for the closing price of $16.62. BNL’s price has ranged from $14.98 to $22.80 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 17.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.60%. With a float of $160.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.44, operating margin of +33.71, and the pretax margin is +7.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 53,462. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company bought 3,250 shares at a rate of $16.45, taking the stock ownership to the 59,556 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s SVP, Corporate Strategy & IR bought 1,000 for $16.33, making the entire transaction worth $16,332. This insider now owns 28,825 shares in total.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.77 while generating a return on equity of 1.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 77.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)

The latest stats from [Broadstone Net Lease Inc., BNL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was superior to 0.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) raw stochastic average was set at 47.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.39. The third major resistance level sits at $17.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.39.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.37 billion, the company has a total of 186,296K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 407,510 K while annual income is 122,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 112,140 K while its latest quarter income was 34,730 K.