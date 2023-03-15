Now that CNO Financial Group Inc.’s volume has hit 1.6 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) stock priced at $22.26, up 4.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.605 and dropped to $21.97 before settling in for the closing price of $21.30. CNO’s price has ranged from $16.56 to $26.35 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -3.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.20%. With a float of $112.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.42 million.

In an organization with 3400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of CNO Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 85,516. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 3,308 shares at a rate of $25.85, taking the stock ownership to the 258,163 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s President, Consumer Division sold 2,299 for $25.68, making the entire transaction worth $59,039. This insider now owns 171,047 shares in total.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CNO Financial Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.25 million. That was better than the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s (CNO) raw stochastic average was set at 40.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.01. However, in the short run, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.54. Second resistance stands at $22.89. The third major resistance level sits at $23.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.27.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.63 billion, the company has a total of 114,221K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,577 M while annual income is 396,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 973,600 K while its latest quarter income was 43,400 K.