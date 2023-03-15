Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) kicked off at the price of $1.13: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On March 14, 2023, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) opened at $1.23, lower -6.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.23 and dropped to $1.08 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Price fluctuations for NUTX have ranged from $0.50 to $52.80 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 524.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -82.70% at the time writing. With a float of $321.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.92, operating margin of +11.78, and the pretax margin is -191.36.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nutex Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 90,560. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 43,880 shares at a rate of $2.06, taking the stock ownership to the 41,964,832 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 125,498 for $2.21, making the entire transaction worth $276,773. This insider now owns 42,008,712 shares in total.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -193.70 while generating a return on equity of -496.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Looking closely at Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Nutex Health Inc.’s (NUTX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 140.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4455, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4227. However, in the short run, Nutex Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2133. Second resistance stands at $1.2967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9967. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9133.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Key Stats

There are currently 650,926K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 895.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 219,290 K according to its annual income of -424,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 126,640 K and its income totaled 33,900 K.

