OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 546,260 K

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) stock priced at $11.54, up 0.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.69 and dropped to $11.03 before settling in for the closing price of $11.45. OSW’s price has ranged from $6.80 to $12.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 173.50%. With a float of $54.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.92 million.

In an organization with 4452 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.66, operating margin of +2.83, and the pretax margin is +9.85.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 160,709. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,536 shares at a rate of $11.06, taking the stock ownership to the 481,628 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Director sold 14,453 for $11.06, making the entire transaction worth $159,800. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.73 while generating a return on equity of 16.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 173.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.88 million. That was better than the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s (OSW) raw stochastic average was set at 71.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.30. However, in the short run, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.78. Second resistance stands at $12.07. The third major resistance level sits at $12.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.46.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 928.40 million, the company has a total of 92,966K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 546,260 K while annual income is 53,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 168,920 K while its latest quarter income was -2,330 K.