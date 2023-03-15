Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) volume exceeds 1.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) stock priced at $31.19, up 3.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.79 and dropped to $30.83 before settling in for the closing price of $30.57. OPCH’s price has ranged from $24.57 to $35.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 37.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.10%. With a float of $155.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5597 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.44, operating margin of +6.09, and the pretax margin is +5.22.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Option Care Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 193,327. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 6,148 shares at a rate of $31.45, taking the stock ownership to the 21,549 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 15,475,166 for $30.30, making the entire transaction worth $468,897,530. This insider now owns 10,771,926 shares in total.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.82 while generating a return on equity of 11.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 45.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Option Care Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH)

Looking closely at Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Option Care Health Inc.’s (OPCH) raw stochastic average was set at 53.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.67. However, in the short run, Option Care Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.09. Second resistance stands at $32.42. The third major resistance level sits at $33.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.17.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.98 billion, the company has a total of 181,958K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,945 M while annual income is 150,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,027 M while its latest quarter income was 47,530 K.