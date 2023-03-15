PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) posted a -4.60% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) stock priced at $12.25, up 2.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.62 and dropped to $12.15 before settling in for the closing price of $11.92. PMT’s price has ranged from $10.78 to $17.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 8.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -579.80%. With a float of $88.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 74.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 18,673. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,420 shares at a rate of $13.15, taking the stock ownership to the 16,548 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director sold 668 for $13.15, making the entire transaction worth $8,784. This insider now owns 44,967 shares in total.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -579.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.15% during the next five years compared to -24.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.75 million, its volume of 0.98 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) raw stochastic average was set at 19.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.52 in the near term. At $12.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.13 billion, the company has a total of 88,892K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 714,190 K while annual income is -73,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,370 K while its latest quarter income was 4,660 K.