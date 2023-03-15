PLAB (Photronics Inc.) dropped -3.00 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $16.38, down -3.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.4184 and dropped to $16.013 before settling in for the closing price of $16.65. Over the past 52 weeks, PLAB has traded in a range of $13.87-$25.81.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 117.10%. With a float of $59.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.77 million.

The firm has a total of 1828 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.68, operating margin of +25.70, and the pretax margin is +28.99.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Photronics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 34,660. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $17.33, taking the stock ownership to the 56,379 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $18.94, making the entire transaction worth $37,880. This insider now owns 58,379 shares in total.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.48) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +14.41 while generating a return on equity of 14.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 59.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Photronics Inc.’s (PLAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Photronics Inc. (PLAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Photronics Inc., PLAB], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Photronics Inc.’s (PLAB) raw stochastic average was set at 28.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.60. The third major resistance level sits at $16.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.56.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.04 billion has total of 61,738K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 824,550 K in contrast with the sum of 118,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 211,090 K and last quarter income was 13,990 K.