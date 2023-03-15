PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.69%

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $6.81, up 6.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.0704 and dropped to $6.69 before settling in for the closing price of $6.51. Over the past 52 weeks, AGS has traded in a range of $4.21-$8.40.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 9.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 74.30%. With a float of $37.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.24 million.

In an organization with 780 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.59, operating margin of +12.89, and the pretax margin is -3.32.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of PlayAGS Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 41,040,380. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 8,208,076 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2.60 while generating a return on equity of -17.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PlayAGS Inc.’s (AGS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PlayAGS Inc. (AGS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.98 million. That was better than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, PlayAGS Inc.’s (AGS) raw stochastic average was set at 69.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.87. However, in the short run, PlayAGS Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.10. Second resistance stands at $7.27. The third major resistance level sits at $7.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.51. The third support level lies at $6.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 253.34 million has total of 37,795K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 309,440 K in contrast with the sum of -8,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 81,740 K and last quarter income was 2,540 K.