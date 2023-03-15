Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 105,520 K

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $12.57, down -0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.74 and dropped to $12.04 before settling in for the closing price of $12.15. Over the past 52 weeks, QTRX has traded in a range of $6.31-$31.33.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 35.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -63.10%. With a float of $34.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.18 million.

In an organization with 370 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Quanterix Corporation is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 152,418. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $10.16, taking the stock ownership to the 48,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President & CEO bought 105,000 for $10.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,095,150. This insider now owns 185,823 shares in total.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.95 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.42) by -$0.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quanterix Corporation’s (QTRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Quanterix Corporation’s (QTRX) raw stochastic average was set at 51.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.97. However, in the short run, Quanterix Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.55. Second resistance stands at $13.00. The third major resistance level sits at $13.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.15.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 472.29 million has total of 37,249K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 105,520 K in contrast with the sum of -96,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 25,820 K and last quarter income was -18,580 K.