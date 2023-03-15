Search
Steve Mayer
Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is expecting 12.71% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On March 14, 2023, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) opened at $61.48, higher 1.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.455 and dropped to $60.14 before settling in for the closing price of $60.34. Price fluctuations for STX have ranged from $47.47 to $94.72 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 1.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.30% at the time writing. With a float of $205.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 40000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.75, operating margin of +17.04, and the pretax margin is +14.40.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Seagate Technology Holdings plc is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 2,544,867. In this transaction EVP, Operations and Technology of this company sold 36,809 shares at a rate of $69.14, taking the stock ownership to the 30,360 shares.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +14.14 while generating a return on equity of 445.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.77% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 82.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Looking closely at Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) raw stochastic average was set at 51.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.94. However, in the short run, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.27. Second resistance stands at $63.52. The third major resistance level sits at $64.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.64.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Key Stats

There are currently 206,484K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,661 M according to its annual income of 1,649 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,887 M and its income totaled -33,000 K.

