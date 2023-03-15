Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) last year’s performance of -24.91% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $0.65, up 7.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7049 and dropped to $0.6301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Over the past 52 weeks, SEEL has traded in a range of $0.48-$1.52.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.70%. With a float of $103.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16 employees.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 9,789. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $0.61, taking the stock ownership to the 16,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s insider bought 66,667 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $56,840. This insider now owns 3,281,546 shares in total.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -314.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s (SEEL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

Looking closely at Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s (SEEL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7809, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8865. However, in the short run, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7213. Second resistance stands at $0.7505. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7961. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6465, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6009. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5717.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 66.28 million has total of 107,168K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -66,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -18,657 K.