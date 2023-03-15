SES AI Corporation (SES) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.67%

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) stock priced at $2.88, up 9.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.10 and dropped to $2.86 before settling in for the closing price of $2.69. SES’s price has ranged from $2.63 to $10.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

With a float of $213.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $311.68 million.

In an organization with 126 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 35,371. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 10,795 shares at a rate of $3.28, taking the stock ownership to the 1,445,718 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 12,875 for $3.54, making the entire transaction worth $45,520. This insider now owns 1,456,513 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -9.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SES AI Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 8.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.48. However, in the short run, SES AI Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.08. Second resistance stands at $3.21. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. The third support level lies at $2.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.08 billion, the company has a total of 349,825K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -11,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -24,328 K.