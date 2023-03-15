SLCA (U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.) climbed 2.09 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.70, soaring 2.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.10 and dropped to $11.39 before settling in for the closing price of $11.47. Within the past 52 weeks, SLCA’s price has moved between $9.47 and $21.54.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 321.70%. With a float of $74.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.71 million.

The firm has a total of 2013 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.64, operating margin of +12.19, and the pretax margin is +6.82.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 818,635. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 58,499 shares at a rate of $13.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,460,684 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 19,991 for $13.50, making the entire transaction worth $269,886. This insider now owns 310,790 shares in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.37) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 321.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.30% during the next five years compared to -5.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., SLCA], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) raw stochastic average was set at 26.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.44. The third major resistance level sits at $12.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.66.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 891.37 million based on 76,121K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,525 M and income totals 78,180 K. The company made 412,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 31,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.