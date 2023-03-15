STRC (Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation) dropped -4.57 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $0.49, down -4.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5199 and dropped to $0.44 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Over the past 52 weeks, STRC has traded in a range of $0.49-$7.44.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -303.60%. With a float of $78.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 160 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.80, operating margin of -1595.88, and the pretax margin is -1606.05.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 108,944. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $3.11, taking the stock ownership to the 112,315 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $43,782. This insider now owns 77,315 shares in total.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1606.07 while generating a return on equity of -76.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -303.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s (STRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.51 million, its volume of 0.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s (STRC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6176, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0029. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5133 in the near term. At $0.5566, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5932. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4334, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3968. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3535.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 73.46 million has total of 154,700K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,080 K in contrast with the sum of -81,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,670 K and last quarter income was -22,500 K.