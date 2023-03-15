Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) is 18.56% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on March 14, 2023, with Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) stock priced at $22.60, up 3.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.70 and dropped to $22.45 before settling in for the closing price of $22.30. TNP’s price has ranged from $7.48 to $24.78 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 2.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 212.30%. With a float of $23.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.68 million.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is 33.30%, while institutional ownership is 18.70%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.48 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 212.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -43.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit 3.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was better than the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (TNP) raw stochastic average was set at 81.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.98. However, in the short run, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.65. Second resistance stands at $24.30. The third major resistance level sits at $24.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.80. The third support level lies at $21.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 661.71 million, the company has a total of 18,196K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 546,120 K while annual income is -151,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 223,740 K while its latest quarter income was 51,350 K.