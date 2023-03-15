UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -29.40% last month.

On March 14, 2023, UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) opened at $71.99, lower -1.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.20 and dropped to $62.77 before settling in for the closing price of $65.08. Price fluctuations for UMBF have ranged from $51.28 to $102.95 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 13.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.30% at the time writing. With a float of $43.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.31 million.

In an organization with 3770 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UMB Financial Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 101,997. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,900 shares at a rate of $53.68, taking the stock ownership to the 23,406 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $57.55, making the entire transaction worth $57,550. This insider now owns 12,241 shares in total.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.99) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.86, a number that is poised to hit 2.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was better than the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.58.

During the past 100 days, UMB Financial Corporation’s (UMBF) raw stochastic average was set at 31.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.28. However, in the short run, UMB Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.96. Second resistance stands at $79.80. The third major resistance level sits at $84.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.94. The third support level lies at $47.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) Key Stats

There are currently 48,504K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,692 M according to its annual income of 431,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 492,310 K and its income totaled 100,170 K.