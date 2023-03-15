Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) volume exceeds 1.06 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 14, 2023, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) opened at $29.85, higher 0.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.33 and dropped to $29.53 before settling in for the closing price of $29.47. Price fluctuations for WMG have ranged from $21.57 to $39.31 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 10.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 80.90% at the time writing. With a float of $114.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $515.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.24, operating margin of +12.57, and the pretax margin is +12.50.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Warner Music Group Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 964,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $32.14, taking the stock ownership to the 349,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $32.00, making the entire transaction worth $640,000. This insider now owns 379,341 shares in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.19 while generating a return on equity of 594.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.31% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

The latest stats from [Warner Music Group Corp., WMG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.08 million was inferior to 1.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) raw stochastic average was set at 44.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.67. The third major resistance level sits at $31.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.61.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Key Stats

There are currently 514,854K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,919 M according to its annual income of 551,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,488 M and its income totaled 122,000 K.