Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) plunged -8.81 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $0.46, down -8.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4699 and dropped to $0.3689 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Over the past 52 weeks, WEJO has traded in a range of $0.38-$4.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -283.20%. With a float of $77.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 296 workers is very important to gauge.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Wejo Group Limited is 18.00%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -283.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wejo Group Limited’s (WEJO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wejo Group Limited (WEJO)

The latest stats from [Wejo Group Limited, WEJO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.32 million was superior to 0.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Wejo Group Limited’s (WEJO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6560, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0563. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4504. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5106. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5514. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3494, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3086. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2484.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 40.34 million has total of 108,594K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,570 K in contrast with the sum of -217,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,570 K and last quarter income was -31,470 K.

