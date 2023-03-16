A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) as it 5-day change was 31.13%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) established initial surge of 10.61% at $1.98, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.99 and sunk to $1.725 before settling in for the price of $1.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYFM posted a 52-week range of $1.18-$17.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 205.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7711, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7659.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 709 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.01, operating margin was -23.68 and Pretax Margin of -84.72.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. industry. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.60%, in contrast to 49.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s CEO and Chairman of the Board bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 3.73, making the entire transaction reach 93,142 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,607,395. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s President sold 3,500 for 14.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,240. This particular insider is now the holder of 274,225 in total.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.32) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -82.85 while generating a return on equity of -57.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 205.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in the upcoming year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, HYFM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., HYFM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.66 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.1756.

Raw Stochastic average of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.11% that was higher than 118.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.