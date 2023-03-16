Search
Sana Meer
A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Kemper Corporation (KMPR) as it 5-day change was -8.57%

As on March 15, 2023, Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) started slowly as it slid -3.69% to $55.88. During the day, the stock rose to $56.85 and sunk to $54.33 before settling in for the price of $58.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KMPR posted a 52-week range of $40.65-$68.15.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -151.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.15.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9500 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1.83 and Pretax Margin of -6.95.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Kemper Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14, this organization’s Director bought 500 shares at the rate of 63.63, making the entire transaction reach 31,815 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,065. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s Director sold 1,000 for 66.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 66,540. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,098 in total.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.43) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -5.38 while generating a return on equity of -9.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kemper Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -151.70% and is forecasted to reach 5.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kemper Corporation (KMPR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64.

In the same vein, KMPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kemper Corporation (KMPR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kemper Corporation, KMPR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.52 million was better the volume of 0.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.32% While, its Average True Range was 2.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Kemper Corporation (KMPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.12% that was lower than 46.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

