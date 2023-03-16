Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 20 Days SMA touch -14.61%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) started the day on March 15, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.86% at $214.40. During the day, the stock rose to $219.28 and sunk to $210.10 before settling in for the price of $225.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALB posted a 52-week range of $172.78-$334.55.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 19.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $253.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $255.34.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.15, operating margin was +34.17 and Pretax Margin of +33.24.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Albemarle Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 5,700 shares at the rate of 251.40, making the entire transaction reach 1,432,980 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,503. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 417 for 255.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 106,539. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,203 in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +36.75 while generating a return on equity of 39.53.

Albemarle Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.40% and is forecasted to reach 28.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 55.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.39, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.22.

In the same vein, ALB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 22.82, a figure that is expected to reach 7.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 28.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.25 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.44% While, its Average True Range was 11.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.38% that was lower than 49.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.