Azul S.A. (AZUL) last month performance of 49.49% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) started the day on March 15, 2023, with a price increase of 0.27% at $7.31. During the day, the stock rose to $7.42 and sunk to $6.865 before settling in for the price of $7.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZUL posted a 52-week range of $3.82-$16.89.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 15.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $931.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.74.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 13215 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.31, operating margin was +3.62 and Pretax Margin of -4.53.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.59) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -4.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azul S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azul S.A. (AZUL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.06.

In the same vein, AZUL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Azul S.A. (AZUL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 164.68% that was higher than 103.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

