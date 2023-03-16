Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.81: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.31% to $3.20. During the day, the stock rose to $3.36 and sunk to $3.025 before settling in for the price of $3.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTE posted a 52-week range of $3.40-$7.24.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 139.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $546.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $541.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.81.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 222 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.38, operating margin was +40.97 and Pretax Margin of +38.30.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Baytex Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 16.57% institutional ownership.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +36.78 while generating a return on equity of 32.65.

Baytex Energy Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 139.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.09, and its Beta score is 2.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.13.

In the same vein, BTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Baytex Energy Corp., BTE]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.74 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.05% that was higher than 50.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.