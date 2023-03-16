Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -1.36

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) open the trading on March 15, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.52% to $1.29. During the day, the stock rose to $1.38 and sunk to $1.23 before settling in for the price of $1.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEI posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$54.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -40.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8182, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.8384.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.37, operating margin was -1354.20 and Pretax Margin of -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Camber Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.37%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.10%.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41.43.

In the same vein, CEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.93.

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

[Camber Energy Inc., CEI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.1066.

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.21% that was lower than 142.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.