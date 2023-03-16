Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) posted a -5.79% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) on March 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.50, soaring 0.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.65 and dropped to $6.48 before settling in for the closing price of $6.45. Within the past 52 weeks, CD’s price has moved between $3.75 and $9.21.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 194.00%. With a float of $176.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $365.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1315 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 194.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.24 million, its volume of 1.06 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 35.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.61 in the near term. At $6.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.27.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.41 billion based on 366,280K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 447,580 K and income totals 49,650 K. The company made 169,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 33,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.