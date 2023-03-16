Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) plunge -11.92% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) open the trading on March 15, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.32% to $85.31. During the day, the stock rose to $89.45 and sunk to $83.2801 before settling in for the price of $91.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPA posted a 52-week range of $55.25-$98.11.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 730.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $91.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.23.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6127 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.99, operating margin was +15.19 and Pretax Margin of +13.09.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.74 while generating a return on equity of 24.94.

Copa Holdings S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 730.20% and is forecasted to reach 13.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.87, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.23.

In the same vein, CPA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.64, a figure that is expected to reach 3.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA)

[Copa Holdings S.A., CPA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.17% While, its Average True Range was 3.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.45% that was higher than 31.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.