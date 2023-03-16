Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) average volume reaches $1.39M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) started the day on March 15, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.52% at $21.06. During the day, the stock rose to $21.21 and sunk to $20.33 before settling in for the price of $21.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUZ posted a 52-week range of $20.82-$41.69.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 10.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.68.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 286 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.06, operating margin was +23.07 and Pretax Margin of +21.97.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 36,975 shares at the rate of 24.93, making the entire transaction reach 921,602 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,814. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 6,095 for 25.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 157,068. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,241 in total.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.88 while generating a return on equity of 3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in the upcoming year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.01, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.54.

In the same vein, CUZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.27 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.05% that was higher than 35.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.