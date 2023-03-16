CubeSmart (CUBE) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.60

As on March 15, 2023, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) started slowly as it slid -1.19% to $46.31. During the day, the stock rose to $46.80 and sunk to $45.48 before settling in for the price of $46.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUBE posted a 52-week range of $36.82-$54.95.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $225.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $223.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.16.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2804 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.19, operating margin was +34.78 and Pretax Margin of +28.97.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry. CubeSmart’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 98.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s CEO sold 19,000 shares at the rate of 48.33, making the entire transaction reach 918,270 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 480,960.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +28.85 while generating a return on equity of 10.22.

CubeSmart’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CubeSmart (CUBE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.93, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 65.28.

In the same vein, CUBE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CubeSmart (CUBE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CubeSmart, CUBE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.32 million was better the volume of 2.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

Raw Stochastic average of CubeSmart (CUBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.91% that was lower than 32.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.