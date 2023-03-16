CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is predicted to post EPS of -0.30 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) flaunted slowness of -3.10% at $9.07, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $9.43 and sunk to $8.91 before settling in for the price of $9.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAY posted a 52-week range of $1.67-$9.54.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -71.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $925.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.55.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. industry. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 76.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 51,301 shares at the rate of 1.95, making the entire transaction reach 100,037 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 171,301.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -65.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -71.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.04 in the upcoming year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52.

In the same vein, CBAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., CBAY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.66 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.26% that was lower than 62.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.