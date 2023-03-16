Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.80

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.50% to $17.99. During the day, the stock rose to $18.01 and sunk to $17.1233 before settling in for the price of $18.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DKNG posted a 52-week range of $9.77-$21.62.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 63.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $449.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $434.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.02.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.75, operating margin was -67.48 and Pretax Margin of -64.40.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gambling industry. DraftKings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 58.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s insider sold 294,597 shares at the rate of 17.43, making the entire transaction reach 5,134,826 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,452,595. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s official sold 280,704 for 18.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,176,182. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,747,192 in total.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -61.50 while generating a return on equity of -91.83.

DraftKings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in the upcoming year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.66.

In the same vein, DKNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Going through the that latest performance of [DraftKings Inc., DKNG]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.41 million was inferior to the volume of 14.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.15% that was lower than 83.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) last week performance was -14.08%

Shaun Noe -
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) open the trading on March 15, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.16% to...
Read more

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) volume hits 0.67 million: A New Opening for Investors

Steve Mayer -
EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) flaunted slowness of -3.23% at $276.27, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) volume hits 10.37 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shaun Noe -
As on March 15, 2023, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) started slowly as it slid -3.76% to $44.01. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.