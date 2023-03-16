DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.80

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.50% to $17.99. During the day, the stock rose to $18.01 and sunk to $17.1233 before settling in for the price of $18.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DKNG posted a 52-week range of $9.77-$21.62.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 63.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $449.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $434.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.02.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.75, operating margin was -67.48 and Pretax Margin of -64.40.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gambling industry. DraftKings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 58.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s insider sold 294,597 shares at the rate of 17.43, making the entire transaction reach 5,134,826 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,452,595. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s official sold 280,704 for 18.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,176,182. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,747,192 in total.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -61.50 while generating a return on equity of -91.83.

DraftKings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in the upcoming year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.66.

In the same vein, DKNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Going through the that latest performance of [DraftKings Inc., DKNG]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.41 million was inferior to the volume of 14.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.15% that was lower than 83.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.