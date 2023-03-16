Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Moves -6.42% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) open the trading on March 15, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.42% to $1.75. During the day, the stock rose to $1.88 and sunk to $1.61 before settling in for the price of $1.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DPRO posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$3.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6538, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0602.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 41 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.06, operating margin was -285.94 and Pretax Margin of -229.70.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Draganfly Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.01%, in contrast to 3.02% institutional ownership.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -229.70 while generating a return on equity of -83.58.

Draganfly Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.20%.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Draganfly Inc. (DPRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $145.83, and its Beta score is 2.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.99.

In the same vein, DPRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

[Draganfly Inc., DPRO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.2127.

Raw Stochastic average of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.24% that was lower than 126.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.